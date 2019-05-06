A man has been charged with a hit-and-run crash that injured a six-year-old girl.

The girl was hit by a car on Moorhead Road, Splott, Cardiff, on Saturday at about 20:00 BST.

The man, 28, is accused of driving while disqualified, causing serious injury whilst driving while disqualified, failing to stop after an accident and driving without insurance.

He will appear before magistrates in Cardiff on Monday.

The girl is being treated in hospital.