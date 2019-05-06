Image copyright Google Image caption The black BMW failed to stop near the junction of Ruthin Road and the A483 dual carriageway

A police officer has been injured after being struck by a car as the driver tried to flee.

North Wales Police said officers tried to stop a black BMW 3 series in Wrexham but the PC was hit "as the driver of the vehicle attempted to run from it".

One man has been arrested after the incident on Sunday at about 17:00 BST on Ruthin Road while one person remains "wanted in relation" to the incident.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage.

Officers are looking for a black BMW 3 series, registration number KG56 LHY.

The incident happened near to the junction of Ruthin Road and the A483 dual carriageway.