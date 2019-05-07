Image copyright Alan Thomson Image caption Extinction Rebellion protestors sit outside Biffa gates on Tuesday morning

A protest is taking place ahead of a decision on proposals for a waste incinerator plant near Swansea.

Members of the Extinction Rebellion group are outside the gates of Biffa, the company behind the project.

Thousands of people have opposed the plans and those living near the site say "the only real escape" from pollution would be to move away.

Biffa insist pollution levels would be below those set by UK air quality standards.

Jules Woodell, 54, is among "about 12 people" who have arrived so far and started gathering at about 05:00 BST.

"We've got to act now and act quickly and this is a step in the wrong direction - burning 20,000 tonnes of waste a year and putting carbon in the air," he said.

The protest was "last minute", Mr Woodell said.

The decision was made last week and "has been put together in four days."

He added: "The Welsh Government has declared a climate emergency and has the Future Generations Act, this flies in the face of all of that.

"We hope the protest will send a strong message to councillors in the meeting today, that the people of Swansea and residents are strongly opposed to this.

"They have to think of future generations and the bigger picture in how they deal with waste."

The Welsh Government says it is a decision for the local authority.

Swansea Council's planning committee has been recommended to approve the proposal for the site in Llansamlet, but more than 2,500 objection letters were sent in during a public consultation.

The incinerator would replace an unused warehouse on Swansea Enterprise Park.

It would process 21,000 tonnes of non-hazardous waste that would otherwise go to landfill in Merthyr Tydfil, according to Biffa, and would create about 10 construction jobs, and 15 full-time jobs.

Councillors will be told in a report by their officials, to be considered on Tuesday, that the location is "acceptable in principle within an established commercial and industrial area".

The planning officers' report said the proposals had shown it "would not result in any significant environmental or human health impacts".

Council officials said that despite "significant concerns" about air quality and health, both the local health board and Swansea council's Pollution Control Division felt it would not have "any significant impacts" on these issues.