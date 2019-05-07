Image caption Dillan Brown was pulled out of the water off the Great Orme

A boy who died after falling into the sea off the north Wales coast was "warm, cheerful and loving".

Dillan Brown, 13, was pulled from the Irish Sea by the coastguard off the Great Orme near Llandudno in Conwy county on Saturday.

The "much-loved" pupil at Ysgol John Bright in Llandudno was airlifted to hospital in Bangor where he later died.

Head teacher Ann Webb said "all of the pupils and staff were devastated" to learn of Dillan's death.

Emergency services were called to Pigeon's Cove just before 21:00 BST - Dillan was pulled from the water about 30 minutes later and taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd where he was pronounced dead.

North Wales Police said there were not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

Image caption Pigeon's Cove is popular with both local residents and tourists

Ms Webb said: "All of the pupils and staff were devastated to learn of Dillan's tragic death and our hearts go out to his immediate and extended family at this most difficult of times.

"Dillan was a much-loved member of the close-knit Ysgol John Bright community and had a very warm, cheerful and loving nature.

"He had a heart of gold and was a very caring and thoughtful son, brother and uncle.

"It was very evident how important his family was to Dillan and how much he loved them."

More than £2,000 has been raised on a social media fundraising page to pay for Dillan's funeral.