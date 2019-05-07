Image caption Mourners gathered outside St Catwg's Church for Carson Price's funeral

The funeral of a teenager whose death has been linked to drugs is taking place in Caerphilly county.

Carson Price, 13, was found "in and out of consciousness, pale and shaking" in Ystrad Mynach Park on 12 April.

The teenager, from Hengoed, was rushed to hospital but his condition deteriorated rapidly and he died.

A service is being held at St Catwg's Church in Gelligaer, followed by a wake at Penallta Rugby Club in Ystrad Mynach.

An inquest opening into Carson's death heard he may have taken drugs just before he became unconscious.

One person was later arrested but the arrest was not "directly concerning" the boy's death, Newport Coroner's Court heard.

Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Police have said that drugs were involved in Carson's death

During a vigil held six days after Carson died at the park where he was found, his family said in a statement he was "bright and caring, kind and loving".

They added: "He was a cheeky little boy. He was the best big brother to Coby and was loved by so many."

The family urged parents to talk to their children about the "devastating consequences" drugs could have.

Friends and family also released balloons in a tribute to Carson.