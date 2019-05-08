Scotland politics

Scotland's bottle deposit return scheme to be set at 20p

  • 8 May 2019
The Scottish government has outlined its plans for a deposit return scheme for used drinking containers, cans and glass.

Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham told MSPs at Holyrood that a "return to retail" model would be adopted.

She added that following an extensive consultation the deposit would be set at 20p.

The move is part of the government's climate action plan.

