A man killed his partner with a hammer in a "ferocious attack" before ringing 999 and telling the operator he had murdered her, a court heard.

John Garner, 51, is accused of killing Teresa Garner in the bathroom of the house they shared near Holywell, Flintshire, on 24 October last year.

Mold Crown Court heard the "countdown" to her death began after he heard she was in contact with a man she had a 17-year relationship and a daughter with.

Mr Garner denies a charge of murder.

The court heard he claimed he had no recollection of what happened.

Prosecutor John Philpotts told jurors Mr Garner was told by a neighbour that he had seen 46-year-old Miss Garner talking to Stuart Jones four days before her death.

The court heard Mr Garner then told another friend and neighbour he had discovered an "intimate" text message from Mr Jones on his partner's phone.

'Sustained attack'

Mr Philpotts said Mr Garner had commented to his friend that he knew "what to do".

The court heard that Mr Garner killed his partner in a "sustained and ferocious attack" in an assault which began on the landing of the house but ended in the bathroom.

The jury was played a recording of the 999 call he made shortly afterwards in which he told the operator: "I think I've murdered my missus."

Mr Philpotts told the court Mr Garner armed himself with the hammer before the attack.

Jurors heard he had appeared drunk when police arrived at the scene, and he later told a custody nurse he knew what he had done and that he would not turn the clock back.

But during police interviews, Mr Garner said he had no recollection of the attack.

The trial continues.