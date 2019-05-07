Wales

Woman, 82, identified after fatal Newport crash

  • 7 May 2019
An 82-year-old woman has been identified after she was hit by an HGV on a Newport city centre road.

Patricia Gibson, from Cefn Fforest, Blackwood, died at the scene on Usk Way on Saturday.

Her family is being supported by specialist police officers.

A 45-year-old man from Bedfordshire was arrested of suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been released under investigation.

