Image copyright Google Image caption Usk Way was closed in both directions following the death

An 82-year-old woman has been identified after she was hit by an HGV on a Newport city centre road.

Patricia Gibson, from Cefn Fforest, Blackwood, died at the scene on Usk Way on Saturday.

Her family is being supported by specialist police officers.

A 45-year-old man from Bedfordshire was arrested of suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been released under investigation.