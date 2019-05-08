Haverfordwest car crash victim named as Jack Murdock
- 8 May 2019
A 24-year-old man who died in a one-car crash has been named by police.
Jack Leighton Murdoch, from Milford Haven, died at the scene of the crash at Bolton Hill on Old Hakin Road near Haverfordwest in Pembrokeshire.
He was driving a blue Subaru Impreza towards Haverfordwest when the crash happened at about 01:20 BST on Sunday.
Dyfed-Powys Police said his next of kin had been informed and an investigation into the cause of the crash was under way.