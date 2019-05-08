Image copyright Getty Images Image caption William and Kate arrived at the SAR helicopter base in Caernarfon

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have begun a one-day visit to north Wales, the region where they used to live.

The couple, who lived on Anglesey from 2010 to 2013, began their visit at the Caernarfon Coastguard Search and Rescue (SAR) helicopter base.

Prince William worked as an RAF helicopter pilot at the base's former location at RAF Valley, Anglesey.

During the day they will meet people encouraging others to look after their community and protect the environment.

Their first engagement was to view the coastguard's new Sikorsky S92 helicopters.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Duchess and Duke of Cambridge met search and rescue staff

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Duchess and Duke of Cambridge at the base

Image copyright PA Image caption Prince William in the cockpit of a SAR helicopter, in a throwback to his former job

Image caption Discussing the challenges of the job rescue and first response personnel can face

The prince was reunited with some former colleagues from the search and rescue team, and he and Kate had a look inside one of the helicopters, with William getting the chance to sit in the cockpit once again.

The couple met volunteers from the Wales Air Ambulance, which operates next door to the search and rescue base, and joined a discussion about the mental health challenges that can arise from working as first responders, which the duke has previously spoken out about.

The couple will now visit Halen Mon in Brynsiencyn, where they will see the salt-making process.

Their visit came as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex unveiled the first photographs of their baby son, who was born on Monday.

No name has yet been announced for him.