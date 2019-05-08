Image copyright Mike Graham/Geograph Image caption Charges could be put in place in West Angle

Parking charges are likely to be introduced next year at four popular tourist spots in Pembrokeshire.

Members of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority confirmed that from March they intend to charge drivers who park at West Angle, Amroth, Nolton Haven and Penally.

They have formally confirmed their intentions to Pembrokeshire County Council, the highway authority.

A petition against the Angle proposal argued that it would kill tourism.

It gathered 722 signatures on paper and 3,127 online.

Villagers also argued the plan went against the wishes of the original benefactor of the land.

Image copyright Jonathan Billinger/Geograph Image caption Business owners in Amroth also objected to the potential charges

Business owners in Amroth also objected, claiming that visitors would be more likely to go to nearby Saundersfoot and Tenby instead, where there are more amenities, if the fees were put in place.

Other objections were put forward by community councils for Nolton Haven and Penally.

But the authority said that parking fees have already been introduced in other coastal village locations, such as Little Haven and Solva, with no evident impact on demand.

It also argued that privately run cafes have operated successfully at beach locations such as Poppit Sands and Newgale for many years where there are charging car parks.

The new fees would be seasonal, effective between March and November.

Parking would cost a pound per hour, for a maximum of three hours, and £5 for daily parking.

There would be an introduction of a free 30-minute parking period across all sites in the National Park.

The daily rate for coach parking would also be increased from £3 to £8.