An adventure sports enthusiast has found an extreme way of descending Wales' highest mountain.

Josh Beinn, 29, is one of the leading base jumpers in the UK.

Having jumped from the highest points in Scotland, off Ben Nevis, and England, Scafell Pike, he completed the "hat-trick" by leaping 2,500ft (760m) off the side of Snowdon.

"It was exhilarating as I knew it was the highest yet (in Wales) and the epic cliffs added to the drama," he said.

Mr Beinn, from Cumbria, says it is the highest base jump recorded in Wales.

He took up Base jumping when skydiving no longer gave him the same 'buzz'.

"The epic cliffs added to the drama" says Beinn

"I wanted to explore new territory and adventure and was planning to move abroad, but then I discovered base jumping," he said.

"Since starting to explore new cliffs in the UK, I've realised there is so much more adventure on offer right here on our front door step.

"Snowdonia particularly has some incredible mountain and coastal cliffs. "