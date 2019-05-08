Image copyright Google Image caption The Grade II-listed chapel at Llechryd has been vacant for 15 years and is in poor repair

A former chapel near Cardigan is to be turned into a pet crematorium.

The Grade II-listed 19th Century Llwynadda chapel at Llechryd has been vacant for 15 years, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Ceredigion councillors narrowly backed the plan despite some objections from residents fearing smells and pollution.

Environmental officers said they were satisfied the crematorium would be properly equipped, and they were "not concerned" about potential problems.

Richard Kruger, who already runs a gravestone business in the village, said in his application there was a gap in the market locally for such a service.