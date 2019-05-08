Image copyright Google Image caption A car failed to stop near the junction of Ruthin Road and the A483 dual carriageway, police said

A man has been charged after a police officer was injured when he was struck by a car in Wrexham.

He allegedly failed to stop after the crash on the A483 Ruthin Road junction on Sunday at 17:00 BST.

North Wales Police said officers tried to stop a BMW 3 series car, but the PC was hit "as the driver of the vehicle attempted to run from it".

A 22-year-old man was charged with several offences including assault and dangerous driving.

He will appear before magistrates later.