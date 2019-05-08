Image copyright Getty Images

Eight councillors have quit Vale of Glamorgan Council's Conservatives group, including all six members of the authority's ruling cabinet.

Cabinet member Ben Gray will lead a new independent group which includes current council leader John Thomas.

He confirmed last week he was stepping down after local party members backed councillor Vincent Bailey for the role.

Before the split, the Tories held 23 seats on the council, with 14 Labour, six independents and four Plaid seats.

Council deputy leader Hunter Jarvie has also joined the new group along with fellow cabinet members Geoff Cox, Jonathan Bird and Andrew Parker along with fellow councillors Michael Morgan and Kathryn McCaffer.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the cabinet members will remain in post ahead of a council annual general meeting on 20 May when Mr Thomas could stand aside.

The row over the future of Llancarfan Primary School is understood to have been a factor in Mr Thomas' departure.

Mr Gray said: "We're meeting again tomorrow to discuss how we can positively contribute to how the Vale council runs."

Mr Bailey said: "It is disappointing that these councillors have chosen to leave the party rather than accept the result of our internal election. I had hoped to work constructively with them and take their concerns on board."