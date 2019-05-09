Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tudur Owen, Catrin Finch and Ken Owens are to become druids

Rugby stars Jonathan Davies and Ken Owens are among those to be honoured by the Gorsedd of Bards at this year's National Eisteddfod.

Former royal harpist Catrin Finch and presenter and comedian Tudur Owen are also among 39 people to be recognised.

The annual honours celebrate individuals for their achievements and commitment to Wales, the Welsh language and its culture.

They will be presented with robes during this year's Eisteddfod in Conwy.

Gorsedd members, known as druids, include poets, writers, musicians, artists and are honoured "for the way in which they have embraced and cherished the Welsh language and for their role in enriching our culture".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jonathan Davies (centre) celebrates with the Triple Crown trophy

Scarlets rugby players Davies and Owens will be presented with blue robes after succeeding in sport.

Both were key members of the Wales team that won this year's Six Nations Championship.

They also toured New Zealand with the British & Irish Lions last summer, during which Davies was named Lions player of the series.

Anglesey-born comedian Owen has performed at international comedy festivals, including the Edinburgh Fringe and has presented programmes on S4C and BBC Radio 4.

Internationally renowned musician Finch, from Ceredigion, is due to receive a green robe for her contribution to the arts.

She was the official harpist to the Prince of Wales from 2000 to 2004 and is visiting professor at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama and the Royal Academy of Music in London.

The National Eisteddfod is being held from 3-10 August though an exact location has yet to be confirmed following flooding concerns at the original site in Llanrwst.