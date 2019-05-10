Image caption About 80 protesters gathered to oppose plans for a campsite at Ham Woods

About 80 campaigners opposed to a tourist "tree tent" campsite have been holding a peaceful protest.

Protesters are concerned the planned development for Ham Woods in Llantwit Major, Vale of Glamorgan, will impact on wildlife and the ecology.

The application will be reviewed by the Welsh Government's planning inspectorate after the application was rejected by council planners.

Landowner Oota Property said it would boost tourism in the area.

The plans include 11 tree tents, which would either be suspended between trees in the woodland or built on stilts.

Showers, toilets and a kitchen block would also be built. To achieve this campaigners say the majority of the trees would have to be cut down.

Campaigner Mari Ellen Roberts called on the Welsh Government "to lead by example" after declaring a climate emergency.

"If the plan to construct tree tents goes ahead, it will see the woodland becoming virtually treeless," she said.

She claimed wildlife such as woodpeckers, herons, badgers and otters would be at risk.

Image caption Mari Ellen Roberts, second from left, said the development would put wildlife at risk

Andrew RT Davies AM addressed the rally alongside councillor Gordon Wilkie.

"I'm absolutely flabbergasted if this goes ahead and people can even consider demolishing the woods to put in a minor tourist attraction," Mr Wilkie said.

He added 10,000 homes were being built or were in the planning stages around the county, with trees and hedges already being "ripped out".

Nick Rubenstein, chairman of Oota Property, which has owned the woodland for 12 years, said the woods were in a "very poor state" and would benefit from development.

He added: "We await the outcome of the appeal we have made to the [Welsh] government's inspectorate who are totally unbiased and only take into account planning issues, not whether local people do or don't want something - just for reasons of their own agenda.

"Generally their reasons for objecting are for selfish reasons not planning considerations."