Image copyright Michael James Image caption STM Sports played Cefn Albion in the FAW Trophy semi-final

Two teams have been charged with disciplinary offences by the Football Association of Wales following allegations of racial abuse by fans.

It comes after players from STM Sports, in Llanrumney, Cardiff, said they were abused by Wrexham's Cefn Albion fans in the FAW Trophy semi-final on 16 March.

Cefn faces three charges, including alleged racial behaviour by fans.

STM Sports has been charged with an alleged failure by fans to conduct themselves in an orderly fashion.

Cefn Albion has also been charged over an alleged encroachment by fans on to the pitch at Latham Park, Newtown, and an alleged failure of spectators to conduct themselves in an orderly fashion.

Both clubs have seven days to respond to the charges, the FAW said in a statement on its website.

A disciplinary panel will be appointed at a later date to consider the allegations.

The clubs have been asked to comment.

Cefn Albion went on to win the FAW Trophy in April against Pontardawe Town.