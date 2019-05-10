Image caption Smith was responsible for the biggest fraud on the Welsh Government

A businessman has been jailed for three years and nine months after defrauding the EU and Welsh Government of £4.7m by claiming grants to develop a fish feed alternative.

The venture was supposed to create up to 120 jobs but Anthony Smith created seven and used the cash for other purposes, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Smith, 72, from Port Talbot, pleaded guilty to three counts of fraudulent trading in March.

He was sentenced on Friday.