Fish feed grants fraud boss Anthony Smith jailed
- 10 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A businessman has been jailed for three years and nine months after defrauding the EU and Welsh Government of £4.7m by claiming grants to develop a fish feed alternative.
The venture was supposed to create up to 120 jobs but Anthony Smith created seven and used the cash for other purposes, Cardiff Crown Court heard.
Smith, 72, from Port Talbot, pleaded guilty to three counts of fraudulent trading in March.
He was sentenced on Friday.