Nelson murder probe: Dead woman named as Janet Hoskins
- 10 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman whose death sparked a murder investigation has been named as 67-year-old Janet Hoskins.
Emergency services found Ms Hoskins dead at a property in High Street in Nelson, Caerphilly county, on Wednesday after reports of an unresponsive woman.
A 70-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation, Gwent Police confirmed.
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward with information.