Safety experts investigating large explosions at a steelworks have received new information of "historical concern" about locomotives at the site.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is investigating blasts at Tata's Port Talbot steelworks plant last month that left two workers injured.

They are thought to have occurred when molten metal came into contact with cold water after a carriage derailed.

"We will be considering any information we receive," the HSE said.

Union officials had said at the time they believed a "torpedo" carriage carrying molten metal had derailed between engineering shops and the locomotive repair shops.

Image caption Pictures show a "torpedo", which was carrying the molten metal, on its side

"Since the last incident, we have received a historical concern involving locomotives at that particular site," an HSE spokesman said.

No more details were given by the HSE.

Residents living near the plant heard the blasts shortly after 03:30 BST on 26 April, and pictures and video showed a mushroom cloud of smoke rising above the plant.

The steelworks is the largest in the UK and employs more than 4,000 people.

Despite the disruption caused, the site reopened by 07:00, although production at blast furnaces four and five was halted until checks were completed.