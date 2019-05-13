Image copyright Literature Wales Image caption "Mental health and identity" feature in the shortlisted titles in both languages, says Lleucu Siencyn

The shortlist for the Wales Book of the Year 2019 awards for English and Welsh-language books has been announced.

Two independent judging panels have selected nine works for each language in categories for poetry, fiction and creative non-fiction.

Lleucu Siencyn, chief executive of Literature Wales, said "mental health and identity - both personal and national" feature in the shortlisted titles.

The winner will be announced in June.

Roland Mathias Poetry Award

Insistence by Ailbhe Darcy

Salacia by Mari Ellis Dunning

Gen by Jonathan Edwards

Fiction Award

Arrest Me, for I Have Run Away by Stevie Davies

West by Carys Davies

Sal by Mick Kitson

The Creative Non-Fiction Award

Moneyland by Oliver Bullough

The light in the dark: A winter journal by Horatio Clare

Having a go at the Kaiser: A Welsh family at war by Gethin Matthews

Welsh-language Poetry Award

Twt Lol by Emyr Lewis

Cyrraedd a cherddi eraill by Alan Llwyd

Stafell fy Haul by Manon Rhys

Welsh-language Fiction Award

Ynys Fadog by Jerry Hunter

Llyfr Glas Nebo by Manon Steffan Ros

Esgyrn by Heiddwen

Welsh-language Creative Non-Fiction Award

Cymru mewn 100 Gwrthrych by Andrew Green

Cymru Ddu a'r Ddalen Wen by Lisa Sheppard

Rhyddhau'r Cranc by Malan

The English-language judges are poet Sandeep Parmar, Louise Holmwood Marshall of Aberystwyth University, and novelist and professor Russell Celyn Jones.

Judges for the Welsh-language awards are poet and former winner, Idris Reynolds, broadcaster and author Dylan Ebenezer and Cathryn Charnell-White of Aberystwyth University.

The awards ceremony for the competition, run by Literature Wales, includes a people's choice winner in both languages.