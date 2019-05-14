Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The council's annual general meeting on May 20 should decide the issue of who will run the authority

Labour will bid to take control of the Vale of Glamorgan Council following a split in the ruling Conservative group.

Neil Moore, who led the council until 2017, aims to head a coalition including eight former Tories, among them the current council leader John Thomas.

They quit the Conservative group after colleagues voted to oust Mr Thomas in favour of Vincent Bailey.

It follows rows over a village school's future and new parking charges.

The coalition would also include four councillors from the Llantwit First Independents, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The Conservatives, who are also vying to run the council as a minority administration, have said the eight defecting councillors have "betrayed" their voters and should face by-elections.

Councillors will decide who will run the authority at its annual general meeting next Monday.