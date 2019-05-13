Image caption John Garner admits killing his partner Teresa Garner

A man has told a court he has no recollection of killing his partner with a hammer or dialling 999.

John Garner, 51, admits killing Teresa Garner, 46, in their home at Pen-y-ffordd, Flintshire, but denies murder.

She suffered 16 head wounds in the attack on 24 October last year.

Mr Garner told Mold Crown Court he had been drinking heavily for days and only learned what he had done when his solicitor visited him in a police station.

He denied fetching the hammer with the intention of attacking his partner and said he could only think it was in the house because he intended to fix upstairs floorboards.

Mr Garner described Ms Garner, the mother of his two children, as his "baby" and said he idolised her.

He wept as prosecution barrister John Philpotts said: "You didn't idolise her when you were smashing her head in, did you?"

Teresa Garner suffered 16 head wounds in a "ferocious" hammer attack

Giving evidence, Mr Garner frequently broke down in tears and admitted there had been violence in many of his previous relationships.

However he said in his relationship with Ms Garner, the violence had been on both sides.

He said he was not as violent as partners had previously said in court, though agreed he had been to jail for four months for assaulting a former girlfriend.

"You were consistently violent to all your previous partners, weren't you?" asked Mr Philpotts.

Mr Garner replied: "That's how it comes across. But if I was, why did they always come back?"

He insisted he had not been jealous that his step-daughter's biological father had resumed contact with Ms Garner and had visited the house.

The case continues.