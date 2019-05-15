Boy, 12, airlifted after 45ft cliff fall on Rhossili, Gower
- 15 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 12-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital after falling about 45ft (13.7m) off cliffs.
Coastguards said the boy had been playing on the cliffs at Rhossili, on Gower, at about 14:00 BST on Tuesday.
He suffered a cut to the head along with lots of cuts and bruises, and was taken to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for further treatment.
A spokesman for Rhossili Coastguard said the boy was "very lucky" not to have suffered worse injuries.