Image copyright Rhossili Coastguard Image caption The boy had been playing on the cliffs when he fell

A 12-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital after falling about 45ft (13.7m) off cliffs.

Coastguards said the boy had been playing on the cliffs at Rhossili, on Gower, at about 14:00 BST on Tuesday.

He suffered a cut to the head along with lots of cuts and bruises, and was taken to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for further treatment.

A spokesman for Rhossili Coastguard said the boy was "very lucky" not to have suffered worse injuries.