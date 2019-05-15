Image copyright Family handout Image caption Mavis Long was found dead at a property in Pennant on Friday

An 80-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found at a house.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the body of Mavis Long, 77, was discovered at a home in Pennant near Aberaeron on Friday.

The man has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

The force said: "We would like to reassure the community that the police are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the death."

An inquest has been open and adjourned into Mrs Long's death.

Her family said: "This was an extremely tragic incident in which we have lost Mavis, who was loved and will be sorely missed.

"We would like to thank the local community for all their kind words and support at this difficult time.

"We would now like time to grieve and would ask for privacy in which to do so."