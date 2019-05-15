Image caption Thousands of people have attended the Wrexham events over the years

Wales Comic Con is moving from Wrexham to Telford in England.

The bi-annual event was held for the 11th year in April at Wrexham's Glyndwr University.

Organisers announced the December event would take place "just over the border" and will be named Wales Comic Con: Telford Takeover.

April's event attracted big names from the Cosplay world, including Rupert Grint, David Tennant and Kiefer Sutherland.

Fans of the event expressed their disappointment on Twitter, describing it as a "huge loss" to Wrexham, while Plaid Cymru's Carrie Harper called the move "a disgrace".

Cosplay is a fancy dress art form from Japan where devotees play anime or comic book characters.

Telford, in Shropshire, is roughly 34 miles (55.1 km) from Wrexham, where parking issues blighted last month's event.

Wrexham County Borough Council said it was "very disappointed" by the decision to move it.

Councillor Phil Wynn added: "It's been a great credit for the town's reputation. Following their recent event and the issues of visitors parking up in the Mold Road side streets, I was looking forward to working with the event organisers to discuss alternative parking arrangements for their December Comic Con."

Image caption Wales' Comic Con has been held in Wrexham since 2008

Wrexham councillor Carrie Harper said: "This is more than disappointing - it's a disgrace. Wales Comic Con was an incredibly popular event and brought thousands of people to Wrexham.

"It emphasises the need for Wrexham to have better facilities to attract similar events in future. Better conferencing facilities for example."

In a statement, Wales Comic Con organisers said the "traditional Welsh stomping ground has become a little... cosy".

"You've asked for a new and bigger venue (preferably one out of the rain), and we're thrilled to finally be able to deliver as we head to the Telford International Centre for our winter event.

"So it's hwyl fawr for now, Wales (we'll see you soon!) and here we come, Telford!"

Image copyright Jon Smith Image caption Jon Smith, right, at a Comic Con event in Birmingham

Jon Smith, 32, from Dawley in Telford, said he thinks it could be good news for the town and bring in people who may not otherwise have visited.

"The Midlands one was cancelled last year, so for me it is a positive because, I went to Birmingham and I get dressed up so it is a bit of a trek to get down on the train or to drive to the NEC.

"Telford is good because it is right on my doorstep," he said.