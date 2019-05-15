Image copyright Nigel Cox/ Geograph Image caption Zakaria Afey, 20, from St Mellons, is on trial at the Old Bailey in London

A man has admitted to sharing a terrorist song entitled "virgins of paradise", a trial at the Old Bailey has heard.

Zakaria Afey, 20, from St Mellons, Cardiff, pleaded guilty to disseminating the poem on 12 January 2017 on the basis he was "reckless".

He also admitted having the terrorist manual How To Survive In The West on 15 May 2017.

Afey initially denied the charges against him but has changed his plea.

'Electronic material'

On Tuesday, prosecutor Michael Bisgrove told jurors: "This is a case about dissemination and the possession of a terrorist manual."

He added the case was not about "bombs or bullets or knives", but instead about electronic material to "indoctrinate and train" young men.

Documents found on Afey's phone led to the charges being brought.

The defendant's Samsung Galaxy was seized during a search of his home in October 2017.

He told officers he was "interested in my religion" and read a lot but did "not support terrorism in any way".

Afey confirmed it was his phone and handed over the password to the handset, asking if the search was related to terrorism, the Old Bailey heard.

He expressed concern officers might find something but insisted he only wanted to understand all the aspects of his religion.

He will be sentenced by Judge Rebecca Poulet QC on Thursday.