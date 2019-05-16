Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Wales' police forces support the bill, but said more consideration of the potential consequences was needed

Senior police officers in Wales have warned a smacking ban could mean children are removed from their family home while cases are prosecuted.

They added investigating the new crime could have an impact on frontline staffing.

If passed by the Welsh Assembly, the law would ban smacking by abolishing the "reasonable punishment" defence.

However, campaigners against the law fear it could criminalise ordinary parents.

The officers said they support removing the defence, but raised concerns about how the law would be implemented.

In a submission to the assembly's children's committee, the Welsh Chief Officer Group and All Wales Policing Group said alleged criminal behaviour - such as a parent smacking a child - would be disclosed on advanced criminal record checks whether or not it was proven.

They raised concerns there was a risk of malicious reporting against parents or professionals.

They said it was conceivable a child would be unable to live with a parent who was being prosecuted for smacking them, to prevent interference with the prosecution as well as to protect the child.

Their report said the emotional impact of removing the child from the family should not be underestimated, and would have an unintended consequence on agencies left finding alternative accommodation.

Cross-border concerns

The new law would also raise cross-border issues, they said.

"Consideration is needed... with regards to how a visitor from England would be made aware that the defence for reasonable chastisement does not exist in Wales when it does in England. To contextualise this, during summer months areas of Wales experience an influx of tourists.

"During their stay in Wales they may 'reasonable chastise' their child to the degree afforded by law in England."

The proposed law would mean children would have the same protection from physical punishment as adults.

It would mean a parent or guardian could not use the defence if accused of assault or battery against a child.

Charities including the NSPCC have said the law would bring Wales in line with dozens of other countries.

Speaking to Claire Summers on BBC Radio Wales, Jeff Cuthbert, the Police and Crime Commissioner for Gwent said: "We need to make sure the Welsh Government in the development of this legislation understand the issues involved, what the practical difficulties in policing could be."