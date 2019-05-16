Image copyright GoFundMe Image caption Darcy-May Elm has been described as an "fun ray of sunshine"

A four-year-old girl was killed when her father crashed the family car while trying to cross a dual carriageway.

Darcy-May Elm from Dorset died in the two-car crash on the A40 between Carmarthen and St Clears in October.

The inquest was told the primary cause of the accident was driver error by her father, Daniel Elm.

He had crossed over from the westbound carriageway to an unclassified road next to the eastbound carriageway.

He then performed a U-turn and attempted to rejoin the westbound carriageway by crossing the eastbound road, but was struck by a Skoda car before reaching the central reservation.

'Fun ray of sunshine'

The court in Milford Haven heard evidence from Aled Thomas, a forensic collision investigator, who said the other driver had "very little time to react" before the crash.

Mr Elm subsequently told police he had not spotted the Skoda travelling down the eastbound carriageway.

The weather and road conditions were good on the day of the crash, the inquest heard.

Darcy-May died from a blunt injury to her neck and chest, which caused a fracture dislocation of her neck.

Coroner Mark Layton described her death as a "dreadful tragedy" and concluded she had died as a result of a road traffic collision.

The coroner's officer, Hayley Rogers, told the court that Daniel Elm suffered life-changing injuries in the "high impact collision" and his wife, Danielle, had suffered "life-threatening injuries" for which she is still in hospital.

In a family tribute read to the court, Darcy-May was described as a "beautiful, loving, caring girl who was much loved, adored by her grandparents.

"She is, and will be, missed. She was our fun ray of sunshine."