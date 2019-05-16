Image copyright Irwin Mitchel Image caption Tiffany Gillard and James Francis' son Jenson died 90 minutes after he was born in June last year

Maternity services at a hospital where a newborn baby died were "dysfunctional", an inquest has heard.

Tiffany Gillard's son Jenson James Francis died 90 minutes after he was born at the Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil on 21 June last year.

The inquest comes after Cwm Taf health board maternity services were placed in special measures.

A maternity expert said there was "ineffective communication" and "no clear leader" at the unit.

Pontypridd Coroner's Court heard evidence from Dr Dina Amin, the obstetric lead at the University Hospital of Wales (UHW) in Cardiff, who was asked to look at the case.

Referring to the cardiotocography (CTG) reading - a recording of the foetal heartbeat and uterine contractions - Dr Amin indicated a caesarean section delivery should have been offered to the mother around six hours before the baby was actually delivered at 05:00 BST.

The CTG was "abnormal" from 22:21 on 20 June which Dr Amin said "would tell me this baby is not happy".

Image copyright Google Image caption The Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil has been at the centre of a damning report about maternity services in Cwm Taf health board

She suggested CTG training in Cwm Taf health board "needs to be such that it's actually fit for purpose".

She told the hearing "ineffective communication" resulted in "a dysfunctional team without a clear leader".

Dr Amin interviewed staff on the maternity unit ahead of the inquest and said they appeared to have a reluctance to ask for help because "maybe they might be seen as not being able to cope".

She added: "We have also seen this at other maternity units."

She said other causes were the lack of a "plan B" and the distance between the operating theatre used in June last year and the labour itself.

The inquest continues.