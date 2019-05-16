Image copyright Welsh Government Image caption An artist's impression of Cardigan's new integrated care centre

Two new health centres in Ceredigion are nearing completion and should open by the end of the year, NHS bosses say.

Hywel Dda health board director Peter Skitt told county councillors a £23.8m scheme to replace Cardigan Hospital with added GP and dental services was due to open in December.

A similar centre in Aberaeron is due to open in September following the £3m refurbishment of ex-council premises.

Mr Skitt said delivering integrated services had been "tricky".

"Integration is a very easy thing to say," he told councillors.

"But it takes people and it takes joined-up thinking, and a shared outcome, to be able to get where we need to get to."

Mr Skitt said work was in the early stages to develop a similar integrated care centre in Llandysul, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Plans are also in the pipeline for Lampeter and Aberystwyth, he added.