A serious collision between two vehicles has closed one of Cardiff's main roads, causing delays.

The A4232 dual carriageway is closed in both directions from Culverhouse Cross to Leckwith Interchange until further notice.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene at 16:43 BST.

Cars have been left queued up along the road, which leads from the M4 to Cardiff Bay.

Motorists took to social media where they described "gridlock" for more than than two hours, with traffic at a standstill.

Motorists took to social media where they described "gridlock" for more than than two hours, with traffic at a standstill.

Gridlock traffic for the last 2 hours. Currently sitting on the central reservation on the A4232. People walking up and down the dual walking their dogs. Scenes 👀 — Car (@CarPrice9) May 16, 2019

Cardiff Bus also tweeted that congestion as a result of the crash was having a knock-on effect on its services.

Two appliances and a specialist rescue tender vehicle were sent to the incident by the fire service.

SWFRS dealing with an incident on A4232 link road southbound. Road is closed. Please use an alternative route if possible. #JointFireControl — South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (@SWFireandRescue) May 16, 2019

Meanwhile an earlier crash involving three vehicles on the M4 westbound at Miskin also caused delays, but all lanes have now been reopened.