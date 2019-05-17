Image copyright Nick Langley Image caption The major link road was closed for six hours after the crash

A man has been arrested following a fatal crash on one of Cardiff's main link roads.

One person died in the collision between two vehicles on the southbound carriageway of the A4232 on Thursday.

The man arrested is being held at Cardiff Bay police station.

The dual carriageway was closed for six hours for investigations between Culverhouse Cross and Leckwith, from about 16:30 BST, causing major delays to rush-hour traffic.

South Wales Police thanked members of the public who stopped to help at the scene and are appealing for any witnesses or dashcam footage.