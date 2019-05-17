Image copyright Sheffield Star Image caption Riley Dexter became the British Mini Bike JSM 90 Bambino champion in 2017

No health and safety laws were breached during a public display in which a seven-year-old motorcyclist was seriously hurt in Llandudno last year, investigations have found.

Riley Dexter from Sheffield, a junior British champion, was hurt when his bike and another collided in front of crowds on the promenade in October.

The event was being held as part of the final day of Wales Rally GB.

Conwy council said no further action was being taken.

"All relevant parties have been advised of the outcome of the investigation," it said.

Image caption The crash happened on the seafront outside the St George's Hotel

It led the inquiry as the Health and Safety Executive did not have jurisdiction for the event, the council said.

He was treated at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool following the crash but further details about any long-term injuries have not been released.