Image caption The 82-year-old was born in Tiger Bay and grew up in Splott

Dame Shirley Bassey has been awarded the freedom of her home city of Cardiff.

The 82-year-old, who was born in Tiger Bay and grew up in Splott, has sold more than 135 million records over seven decades.

Some of her best-known songs include James Bond theme tunes Diamonds Are Forever and Goldfinger, and she has collaborated with several stars.

The ceremony took place at City Hall earlier.

The singer will become "the first musician and the first person of the arts" to get the honour, said Cardiff council leader Huw Thomas at the ceremony.

It is the highest honour the city can bestow on an individual and was first awarded in 1886.

Other recipients of the award include Nelson Mandela and Princess Diana.

The freedom honour also marks her patronage to local children's charity Noah's Ark.

Image caption Dame Shirley Bassey was awarded the honour at Cardiff's City Hall

Image caption Some of her best-known songs include James Bond theme tunes Diamonds Are Forever and Goldfinger