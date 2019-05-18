Image copyright Family photo Image caption Leighton Maurice's family described him as "kind, caring and full of jokes"

Tributes have been paid to a 63-year-old man who died in a car crash in Cardiff.

Leighton Maurice was involved in the two-vehicle crash on the A4232 between Culverhouse Cross and Leckwith on Thursday.

His family described him as a "kind and caring gentleman".

They said after his loved ones, music "was his everything", as well as horticulture and he had hoped to exhibit at the Chelsea Flower Show.

A tribute said: "Leighton was truly passionate about football, he would still play at the age of 63 even if it now took three days to recover.

"During those recovery days he would revel in the opportunity to watch his favourite sport on TV."

His family said they were "numb with grief" and "shocked and saddened".

Mr Maurice died at the scene of the crash and his family praised people who "fought so valiantly" to save him.

South Wales Police is investigating and appealed for witnesses.