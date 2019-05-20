Image copyright Google Image caption Forest Products is a timber merchant in Cowbridge

Firefighters are tackling a blaze involving 400-tonnes of clothing awaiting recycling in the Vale of Glamorgan.

People have been warned to keep their doors and windows shut due to the amount of smoke coming from the blaze at timber merchants, Forest Products, in Crossways, Cowbridge.

A South Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said they were called at 23:25 BST on Sunday.

There has been no reports of injuries.

At its height, 38 firefighters were at the scene of the fire and about 20 remain.

Arianne Brumwell lives in the area and told Claire Summers on Radio Wales, "I can see smoke in the distance right now.

"I was driving back last night from Cardiff and you can see six plumes of smoke... orange flames from where there's clearly been quite a big fire.

"You could tell it wasn't just a rubbish fire... I slept with windows round the house open last night and woke up with a really thick smell of smoke in the air... it smelled like I'd been at a wood fire and my clothes just smelled of burning."