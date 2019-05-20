Image caption Medwyn Williams unveils his tomatoes, Y Ddraig Goch - the Red Dragon

A tomato has made history by becoming the first to be officially registered with a Welsh name.

Y Ddraig Goch - the Red Dragon - is a new variety of tomato grown for the award-winning gardener Medwyn Williams.

The Anglesey horticulturalist unveiled his latest triumph at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London.

The tomato is now listed on the official EU plant variety database, which keeps a record of all commercially available plant stocks.

"The Ddraig Goch is a tomato that was grown for me, specifically, to start with for the show veg, to keep the local shows going," said Mr Williams, who has amassed 11 gold medals from the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS).

"But we very soon realised that it had exquisite flavour," he added.

The new variety has been created by crossing two other favourites with both gardeners and cooks - Goldstar and Cedrico.

Image caption Medwyn Williams' tomatoes are on display at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show

"The reason we initially called it Red Dragon was because of the success of the Welsh football team in Europe," Mr Williams said.

"But when we gave it to Defra, to the powers that be, to register - they refused it.

"I was asked to renamed it, and tongue in cheek, I called it the Ddraig Goch."

Mr Williams said he had undertaken extensive searches to find any other vegetable that has been officially registered solely with a Welsh name but said this did appear to be the very first.

"I'm very proud of that," he added.

"Chelsea is horticulturally the Olympic Games for every exhibitor. So, to launch the Ddraig Goch at Chelsea - I think it's a great thing."