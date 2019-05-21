Image caption Kirk Ellis said the UK government should increase funding for victims

A Welsh victim of the contaminated blood scandal has said it is not fair he gets less financial help than people affected in England and Scotland.

Kirk Ellis, 38, from Caerphilly, receives £18,500 a year after he contracted hepatitis C when he was given infected blood as child.

But in April Theresa May increased funding to patients in England, worth an extra £10,000 in Mr Ellis's case.

The UK government said it was liaising with Welsh ministers on greater parity.

A public inquiry into the scandal is looking at why thousands of people with haemophilia were infected with hepatitis C or HIV in the 1970s and 1980s.

Each of the UK nations has its own financial support scheme for infected patients. In Wales, 175 people receive payments.

Image copyright PA Image caption 175 people receive payment in Wales

Mr Ellis said the UK government should increase the funding, not the Welsh Government, as "we were under one government when infected".

"How can it be fair? We were infected under the same system," he told BBC Wales.

"I've got the same medical condition, same damage done to my body, living with the same anxiety and depression as somebody living in those places."

The father of one, who was diagnosed with haemophilia as a toddler, believes he was infected by his first dose of the clotting agent Factor VIII.

But he did not find out until he was a teenager.

"I was devastated, absolutely devastated," he said.

Mr Ellis is classed as having hepatitis C at stage two because he has cirrhosis of the liver.

Since April, patients in England in the same position as Mr Ellis have been entitled to £28,000 a year.

In Scotland it is £27,000 after it made changes to its payments last December, although Northern Ireland has the same payment scheme as Wales.

Campaigners met ministers from the UK and devolved governments, including Cabinet Office minister David Lidington, in January.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said the meeting agreed there would be a UK-wide approach to support for patients.

But in April, at the start of the public inquiry, the prime minister announced an extra £29m for English patients.

The Welsh Government said the announcement was "unexpected", adding: "We were unsighted on the details, despite previous UK ministers' agreements for a four-nation approach."

The UK government said it was liaising with the Welsh Government about "how greater parity can be achieved between infected blood support schemes across the UK".