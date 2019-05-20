Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Vale of Glamorgan will now be run by a Labour-led coalition

A Labour-led coalition has taken control of the Vale of Glamorgan council with support from former Conservatives.

Labour councillor Neil Moore - who led the council until 2017 - will head a coalition with independents, including the former Conservative leader.

John Thomas stepped down following a split in the council's Conservative group.

The new council cabinet was voted in on 20 May.

Mr Moore won 26 votes, with new Conservative leader Vincent Bailey on 14 and Plaid Cymru's Ian Johnson with three votes, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Two councillors abstained from the vote.

Mr Moore told the council it would have to take some hard decisions.

"We must remember we are there for the most vulnerable members of society who rely on our services. We must protect them at all costs."

Parking charges

Before the split in the former Conservative cabinet, the Tories held 23 seats on the council, with 14 Labour, six independents and four Plaid seats.

The row over the future of Llancarfan Primary School is understood to have been a factor in Mr Thomas' departure as council leader.

Mr Moore said proposals such as new parking charges in the Vale's town centres will be revisited.

The Conservatives, under new leader Mr Bailey, had put forward a manifesto for a minority administration.

Addressing the new Vale Independents, Mr Bailey said: "I never, in my wildest dreams, imagined that I would look across the chamber to a Labour group and see it working hand in hand with centuries of accumulated Conservative party membership."