Pedestrian, 88, dies after crash in Bridgend
- 20 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An 88-year-old pedestrian has died following a crash in Bridgend.
The man was struck by a white Mercedes E250 estate at the junction of B4181 Litchard Hill and Bryn Llidiard at around 08:00 BST and treated at the scene.
He died later in hospital and his family has been informed.
South Wales Police has appealed for witnesses and any dashcam footage of vehicles driving near junction 36 of the M4 motorway at the time.