Image caption Simon Hart MP said police protection for politicians was "now the norm" at events

The number of reported threats against MPs has risen dramatically during the last year, according to a Tory MP.

Simon Hart, MP for Carmarthen West, said it was "now the norm for politicians to have police protection" at public events.

During a debate on Tuesday, Mr Hart will tell MPs that threats against elected officials are having a negative impact on the democratic system.

He said it was a problem facing politicians of all parties.

Labour MP for Ynys Mon, Albert Owen told BBC Wales his constituency office had been attacked several times and some of the "threats and words have been very serious".

Mr Owen said: "Yes, it's concerning and I do feel for younger and newer MPs who are coming in and having to deal with this from day one because it's gradually got worse over time.

"We now have to, as a priority, have safety measures.

"There are certain concerns that I have and many other people have for the safety of my staff, my safety and my family's safety."

Image copyright Chris Bryant Image caption Chris Bryant's offices were targeted because of his pro-EU position, he said

Last week, vandals painted the word "traitor" across the front of a Labour MP's constituency office.

Rhondda's Chris Bryant, who wants the UK to remain in the EU, said the graffiti would not change his mind on Brexit.

Tonia Antoniazzi MP has also been branded a "traitor" because of her views on Brexit.

On a leaflet recently sent to 10,000 homes in the Swansea area, the word traitor was written beneath a photograph of Ms Antoniazzi.

Responding to the incident, Ms Antoniazzi said: "It saddens me that people think it's acceptable to use such language.

"It's worrying for the safety of our families to be branded as such and for leaflets to be posted through people's doors in Swansea."

In April, Plaid Cymru's Hywel Williams found his constituency office sprayed with graffiti, with the word "scum" written in large letters on the front door.

Mr Hart said he was certain that the "toxicity has been unleashed by Brexit" with politicians on both sides under attack.

One Welsh Conservative has felt so threatened over the past year he now wears a body camera for protection.

Leave-supporting Monmouth MP David TC Davies said "verbal abuse, intimidation and threats" had been going on for some time.

"I've been sworn at and called scum," said Mr Davies.

Mr Hart urged police to react quicker to intimidating behaviour, and also wants social networks to take more responsibility to deal with abusive material on their platforms.

He said he worries that talented people will not enter the world of politics because of the abuse they may receive.