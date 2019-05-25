Image copyright Keystone-France/Getty Images Image caption Submariners will commemorate the sinking of HMS Thetis off the north Wales coast in 1939

Hundreds of submariners are taking part in a march on Anglesey to celebrate Armed Forces Day in the area.

Members of Royal Navy Submarine Service (RNSS) will receive the Freedom of the County during a parade at Newry Beach, Holyhead.

The navy frigate HMS St Albans will be berthed in Holyhead port and members of the public will be visiting throughout the day.

A ceremony to mark the loss of HMS Thetis 80 years ago is also being held.

The submarine was being tested when it sank off the Welsh coast with the loss of 99 lives in June 1939.

The boat had twice the usual number of people on board with crew supplemented by engineers from the ship builders Cammell Laird.

Sea water flooded in through a torpedo tube because of a serious of mishaps, and the boat nosedived, 12 miles off the Great Orme in Llandudno.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Thetis was beached at Moelfre on Anglesey, before being salvaged in Holyhead

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Royal Navy returned to the spot in 1939 to honour those who died

Air ran out faster than usual because of the numbers on board, and carbon dioxide levels rose quickly, with only four people surviving. It was later claimed the disaster could have been averted if the navy had been prepared to cut through the partially raised stern of the boat.

The vessel was recovered and brought aground to Anglesey on 3 September 1939, the day World War Two began. It was salvaged and re-commissioned as HMS Thunderbolt before being lost with all hands in 1943.

Wreaths are being laid at Holyhead Maritime Museum in memory of the lost submariners.

Image caption HMS St Albans arrived in Holyhead to take part in the armed forces day - with Welsh Guards in red on deck

The RNSS is also celebrating its 50th anniversary of the Continuous At Sea Deterrent in 2019, with at least one ballistic submarine in operation around the world at any time.

Rear Admiral John Weale CB OBE, who will be attending the parade and inspecting the guard, said: "I hope that the weekend of commemoration and celebrations will provide an excellent opportunity for members of the public to meet many members of the armed forces."