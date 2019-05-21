Image caption Opponents were out in force to make their views known at County Hall in Llandrindod Wells

Council bosses have backed plans to build a waste recycling centre in a rural village despite local opposition.

Letters signed by more than 200 people from Abermule were presented to Powys cabinet members urging a re-think.

Campaigners said the £2.7m scheme - granted planning permission by a majority of one last August - was more suited to an industrial estate.

Phyl Davies, cabinet member for recycling, said difficult decisions had to be made and not fudged.

The facility will handle domestic recycling of items such as glass, cans and food waste, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

But residents fear an increase in traffic and noise will spoil the area.