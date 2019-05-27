Image copyright Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Image caption The Spice Girls at their tour opener in Dublin

The Spice Girls are set to perform in Cardiff on Monday for their first UK performance since the London Olympics.

The girl band will spice up the Welsh capital's life during their show, after playing in Dublin a few days before.

More than 50,000 fans are expected at the Principality Stadium, with roads closing from 17:00 BST until 23:30 BST.

Original group member Victoria Beckham will not be taking part due to "business commitments".

Image copyright Rhianna Rowe Image caption Rhianna Rowe, 33, has made her own T-shirt for the concert

The band will be supported by Jess Glynne.

The foursome will also perform in Sunderland, Edinburgh and Bristol before finishing with three nights at London's Wembley Stadium.

Demand for tickets was described as "off the chart" with fans of the biggest female group of all-time - selling more than 85 million records - desperate to reminisce the "girl power" of the Nineties.

Rhianna Rowe, 33, from Swansea, is heading down to the show in Cardiff with 16 friends on a party bus.

She had been a fan since she was 10 years old, and said she "was so excited to get tickets as I sat online trying to get them all morning when they announced Cardiff".

The receptionist has made her own Spice Girl T-shirt to wear to the concert, and is making her way to Cardiff at 14:00 BST with her fellow concert-goers.

Image copyright Spice Girls Image caption Girl Power: the Spice Girls are back as a foursome

