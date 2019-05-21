Image copyright Zip Now Image caption Riders would cross the bay from St David's Hotel (left) to the Norwegian Church

Thrill-seekers are promised "unique" views of the Cardiff Bay waterfront with new plans for a zip wire.

Visitors would launch themselves from the roof of St David's Hotel, crossing the bay before landing in front of the Norwegian Church.

The attraction would operate from July to January and employ around 25 staff.

Zip Now, the company behind the scheme, estimates it could attract 65,000 people over the six months of operation.

The planning application says riders will be taken on "a fast aerial journey" over 350m (1,150 ft) to land on a 12m (39 ft) platform in Britannia Park "at an exciting but safe gradient of 7.5%".

"From the launch platform and throughout the flight, riders enjoy unique views of the location and much of the Cardiff skyline," it adds.

Image copyright PA Image caption The former Penrhyn slate quarry in Snowdonia is now a zip wire attraction

The attraction would have height and weight restrictions, with people also unable to ride if they are under eight years old, are pregnant or have a heart condition.

The firm has previously staged zip wire events at the Archbishop's Park in Lambeth, London, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Cardiff councillors are expected to consider the application in the coming months.

A zip wire attraction opened in north Wales in 2013 in a former slate quarry near Bethesda, Gwynedd.