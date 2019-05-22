Image copyright PA

Snowdonia's biggest ever poultry farm has been given planning permission by national park chiefs despite local concerns over potential dust and odour.

A unit the size of a football pitch would hold up to 32,000 hens with free-range access to 40 acres (16 hectares) of land at Llanegryn, near Tywyn.

Local residents had objected on grounds of noise, smell and pollution.

A decision was deferred in March after farmers Glyn and Janet Pugh asked for time to disprove such fears.

The development is planned for Fferm Castell Mawr, which is near six ancient woodlands and three Sites of Special Scientific Interest, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Members of the Snowdonia National Park Authority voted to back the plan after officers said the applicants had provided the necessary evidence and were satisfied any concerns could be mitigated.

They recommended approval subject to an odour management plan and restrictions on feed deliveries and construction periods.

Elfed Powell Roberts, a Gwynedd councillor who sits on the authority, said: "We should be supporting a young Welsh family who are trying to diversify their business.

"Any pollution caused will be miniscule compared to all the visitors that arrive here every year."