Boy denies attempted murder at Eirias High School
- 22 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 16-year-old boy has denied attempted murder following a stabbing at a school in Conwy county.
Police were called to Eirias High School in Colwyn Bay on 11 February.
The boy, who was 15 at the time and cannot be named for legal reasons, also denied wounding with intent during a hearing at Mold Crown Court. He admitted having a penknife at the school two days earlier.
A trial will take place on 12 August.