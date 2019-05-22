Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Eirias High School in Colwyn Bay on 11 February

A 16-year-old boy has denied attempted murder following a stabbing at a school in Conwy county.

Police were called to Eirias High School in Colwyn Bay on 11 February.

The boy, who was 15 at the time and cannot be named for legal reasons, also denied wounding with intent during a hearing at Mold Crown Court. He admitted having a penknife at the school two days earlier.

A trial will take place on 12 August.