Thousands of Welsh patients barred from treatment at an English hospital will now be accepted for care following an agreement between health boards.

The Countess of Chester Hospital stopped taking referrals from GPs in Wales in April over a funding row.

The dispute was resolved this month after an agreement between the Welsh and UK governments.

However, patients had to wait until the hospital signed a contract with the Betsi Cadwaladr health board in Wales.

About 20,000 patients from north east Wales are treated at the Countess of Chester Hospital each year. Welsh patients account for about one fifth of the hospital's workload.

